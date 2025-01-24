Trump signs order to create cryptocurrency working group

:U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an order to create a cryptocurrency working group, fulfilling a campaign promise after he courted cash from digital asset companies pledging to be a "crypto president."

The crypto advisory council is expected to advise on digital asset policy, work with Congress on crypto legislation, help establish Trump's promised bitcoin reserve and coordinate between agencies including the Securities and Exchange Commission, Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Treasury, Reuters previously reported.

While presidential advisory councils are not a new concept, there has never been one dedicated to cryptocurrencies.