WASHINGTON, Nov 19 : White House national cyber director Sean Cairncross was "fired" from his job, a person close to the White House said on Thursday, days after tech outages hit US air travel, banking and national security systems.

Cairncross oversaw cybersecurity policy and strategy across the federal government. Department of Defense Chief Information Officer Kirsten Davies will assume the position temporarily, according to the source.

"The president fully supported firing Sean Cairncross from his position," said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Cairncross declined to comment on his departure.

Technology-related outages have hit regularly over the last week, including a nationwide halt to air travel, a Microsoft outage that hit email services and a temporary disruption to the US National Security Agency's network.

The Trump administration has faced criticism over its response to the outages. The top ​US intelligence official said on Wednesday the disruptions to critical systems over the past week were separate service outages associated with maintenance and technical changes and not a coordinated or state-sponsored attack.

Cairncross was an executive at the Republican National Committee before assuming the cyber director role. His successor will need to be confirmed by the US Senate, which will be controlled by Democrats beginning in January.