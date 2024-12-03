Logo
Trump reiterates opposition to Nippon Steel's takeover of US Steel
Trump reiterates opposition to Nippon Steel's takeover of US Steel

FILE PHOTO: A United Steelworkers sign is seen outside the Great Lakes Works United States Steel plant in River Rouge, Michigan U.S., September 16, 2024. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

03 Dec 2024 10:37AM (Updated: 03 Dec 2024 11:46AM)
US President-elect Donald Trump said on Monday (Dec 2) a series of tax incentives and tariffs will revive storied American firm US Steel, as he reiterated his opposition to Nippon Steel's planned US$15 billion purchase of the company.

"I am totally against the once great and powerful US Steel being bought by a foreign company, in this case Nippon Steel of Japan," Trump wrote on his social-media platform Truth Social.

"I will block this deal from happening. Buyer Beware!!!"

Nippon Steel hopes to close the deal before Trump retakes the White House on Jan 20, despite opposition from President Joe Biden and a powerful US labour union.

Last week, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba wrote to Biden, who has referred the deal to a government panel that reviews foreign investments for national security risks, asking him to approve the transaction, sources have said.

The deadline for that Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) review is next month. CFIUS could approve the deal, possibly with measures to address national security concerns, or recommend that the president block it. It could also extend the review.

Source: Reuters/ec

