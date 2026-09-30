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Trump releases AI accord with tech executives
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Trump releases AI accord with tech executives

Trump releases AI accord with tech executives
US President Donald Trump shows a signed Executive Order related to a new AI-powered government website, America.gov, during the National Design Studio launch event of the website at the Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C., US, September 29, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Trump releases AI accord with tech executives
US President Donald Trump, US House Speaker Mike Johnson, US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, OpenAI President Greg Brockman, Nvidia President and CEO Jensen Huang, and CEO of AMD Lisa Su attend a luncheon for tech leaders in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., US, September 29, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Trump releases AI accord with tech executives
US House Speaker Mike Johnson, US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, SpacexAI Founder and CEO Elon Musk, Nvidia President and CEO Jensen Huang, OpenAI President Greg Brockman, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and CEO of AMD Lisa Su attend a luncheon for tech leaders hosted by US President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., US, September 29, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
30 Sep 2026 06:02AM (Updated: 30 Sep 2026 06:34AM)
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WASHINGTON, Sept 29 : President Donald Trump released a document on Tuesday that his administration cast as an accord on artificial intelligence and which he said earlier was signed by him and tech executives that he met in Washington.

Trump released the one-page document on his Truth Social platform - which he had earlier described as "morally binding" - and that urged four layers of controls in companies:

• It asked companies to partner with an external auditor or evaluator to carry out independent assessments of whether a company's AI control and monitoring systems were operating as intended.

• It urged companies to designate an independent committee of the board of directors to oversee and receive reports from internal and external auditors and from teams operating AI controls.

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• It asked for internal controls to monitor capabilities and alignment of AI models during training and deployment around areas like cybersecurity, biosecurity and chemical threats to ensure that models "do not hack or access technical systems in unintended ways."

• The accord asked companies to have an internal team to ensure "all of the controls, monitoring and detection are operating as intended."

MORE DETAILS AND QUOTES:

• The document was signed by Trump and the bosses of Google, Anthropic, Meta, OpenAI, social media platform X and NVIDIA.

• "Over time, it may make sense to codify these steps into laws or regulations. Regardless of whether this is required of companies, we believe that implementing these controls and audits is critical to ensuring a safe future for everyone, and each of our companies are committed to doing this," the White House accord said.

• "The participating companies will meet regularly to establish standards and best practices to improve the safety of their systems," it added.

Source: Reuters
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