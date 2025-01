WASHINGTON : President Donald Trump on Monday revoked a 2021 executive order signed by his predecessor Joe Biden that sought to ensure half of all new vehicles sold in 2030 were electric.

The 50 per cent target, which was not legally binding, won the support of U.S. and foreign automakers. Trump also plans to direct agencies to reconsider rules mandating more stringent emissions rules that would require automakers to sell between 30 per cent to 56 per cent EVs by 2032 in order to comply.