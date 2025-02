WASHINGTON : U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said Apple Inc should get rid of any diversity, equity and inclusion rules, one day after company shareholders voted to keep the tech giant's DEI policies.

"APPLE SHOULD GET RID OF DEI RULES, NOT JUST MAKE ADJUSTMENTS TO THEM. DEI WAS A HOAX THAT HAS BEEN VERY BAD FOR OUR COUNTRY. DEI IS GONE!!!" Trump wrote in a post on his private social media platform.