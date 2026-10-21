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Trump says companies should pay 'dividend' to communities to make data centers popular
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Business

Trump says companies should pay 'dividend' to communities to make data centers popular

Trump says companies should pay 'dividend' to communities to make data centers popular

FILE PHOTO: Data center buildings are under construction during a tour of the OpenAI data center in Abilene, Texas, U.S., September 23, 2025. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber/File Photo

21 Oct 2026 01:55PM (Updated: 21 Oct 2026 01:58PM)
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Oct 21 : US President Donald Trump said if companies want to make data centers popular, they should pay the community or individuals within the community a "dividend". 

"I have watched the process closely, and data centers that were highly unpopular in a certain area, have become extremely popular when a financial deal is struck," Trump said in his Truth Social post on Wednesday. 

Data centers fueling the rise of AI have become a political flashpoint in communities across the country, with opposition uniting voters across ideological lines. 

Source: Reuters
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