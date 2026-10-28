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Trump says he will ban term artificial intelligence
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Trump says he will ban term artificial intelligence

Trump says he will ban term artificial intelligence
A person visits the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, China July 26, 2025. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Trump says he will ban term artificial intelligence
FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump shows a signed Executive Order related to a new AI-powered government website, America.gov, during the website's National Design Studio launch event at the Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C., US, September 29, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
28 Oct 2026 12:25AM
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WASHINGTON, Oct 27 : US President Donald Trump said he would ban the term artificial intelligence in documents and everything else, as he questioned why the Wall Street Journal was not using his preferred term, super intelligence.

"When will The Wall Street Journal start calling Artificial Intelligence (AI), a very bad and inaccurate name, SI (Super Intelligence), the name which virtually everyone else is using, or soon will be," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"In short order, we will be officially BANNING the term, “AI/Artificial Intelligence,” in all relevant documents, and everything else, due to its inaccuracy."

Source: Reuters
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