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Trump says he will fix any Starlink access problem in Ukraine
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Trump says he will fix any Starlink access problem in Ukraine

Trump says he will fix any Starlink access problem in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Marine One as he departs the White House for Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, en route to Fort Myers, Florida, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, US, October 23, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci

23 Oct 2026 11:36PM
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WASHINGTON, Oct 23 : US President Donald Trump said on Friday that if there was still a problem with access to Starlink communication systems in Ukraine, he would get it straightened out.

Trump told reporters at the White House that he had not spoken to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk about the matter but, if access was not fixed, he would speak to him.

"If there is a problem, I'll get it straightened out," Trump said. The caps have been in place since October 13 as relations between Kyiv and Washington deteriorated

Ukrainian officials said on Friday that speed restrictions on Starlink communication systems in Ukraine remained in place, contradicting Trump's previous statement that the services had been fully restored.

"Elon will never do anything wrong. I know him very well. He's a fair person, and you know it's an unusual situation where they're talking to a private company. But he's not going to do anything that's wrong," Trump said.

Source: Reuters
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