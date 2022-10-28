Logo
Business

Trump says he's happy Twitter in 'sane hands'
Business

Trump says he's happy Twitter in 'sane hands'

Trump says he's happy Twitter in 'sane hands'
FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump holds a rally ahead of the midterm elections, in Mesa, Arizona, U.S., October 9, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Trump says he's happy Twitter in 'sane hands'
FILE PHOTO: A Twitter logo is seen outside the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California, U.S., April 25, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
28 Oct 2022 09:32PM (Updated: 28 Oct 2022 09:32PM)
WASHINGTON : Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he was happy Twitter Inc was in "sane hands" after Elon Musk formally took over, but did not say whether he would return to his account on the platform that banned him.

Trump said he thought his own Truth Social media platform "looks and works better." "I LOVE TRUTH," Trump wrote in a post on his platform. Trump was banned from Twitter after the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Musk has said he would reinstate Trump's account, but Trump previously said he would not return.

Source: Reuters

