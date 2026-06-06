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Trump says his team will "look into" US taking stake in AI companies
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Trump says his team will "look into" US taking stake in AI companies

Trump says his team will "look into" US taking stake in AI companies

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks on artificial intelligence at the "Winning the AI Race" Summit in Washington D.C., U.S., July 23, 2025. REUTERS/Kent Nishimura/File Photo

06 Jun 2026 02:29AM (Updated: 06 Jun 2026 02:58AM)
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WASHINGTON, June 5 : U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday told reporters that his team is looking into the idea of AI companies giving the American public a stake in their firms, adding that he planned to host a meeting with AI executives as soon as next week. 

  "There's something very interesting about it, where it almost becomes a partnership with the American public," he told reporters. "We'll look into that."

The comments come a day after digital news outlet NOTUS reported senior U.S. officials held preliminary discussions with AI companies about the potential for the government to buy some shares in their firms.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the meeting or whether topics would include the possibility of the U.S. government taking stakes in the firms.

AI giants Anthropic, OpenAI, Google, Facebook and SpaceX did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Source: Reuters
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