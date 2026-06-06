Logo
Logo

Business

Trump says his team will "look into" US taking stake in AI companies
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Trump says his team will "look into" US taking stake in AI companies

Trump says his team will "look into" US taking stake in AI companies

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks on artificial intelligence at the "Winning the AI Race" Summit in Washington D.C., U.S., July 23, 2025. REUTERS/Kent Nishimura/File Photo

06 Jun 2026 02:29AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, June 5 : U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday told reporters that his team is looking into the idea of AI companies giving the American public a stake in their firms. 

 Senior U.S. officials held preliminary decisions with AI companies about the potential for the government to buy some shares in their firms, digital news outlet NOTUS reported. Trump made the comment in response to a question from a journalist about the topic.

"There's something very interesting about it, where it almost becomes a partnership with the American public," he told reporters. "We'll look into that."

Trump also told reporters that he will meet with AI executives at the White House "probably next week." 

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement