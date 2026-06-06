Trump says his team will "look into" US taking stake in AI companies

WASHINGTON, June 5 : U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday told reporters that his team is looking into the idea of AI companies giving the American public a stake in their firms.

Senior U.S. officials held preliminary decisions with AI companies about the potential for the government to buy some shares in their firms, digital news outlet NOTUS reported. Trump made the comment in response to a question from a journalist about the topic.

"There's something very interesting about it, where it almost becomes a partnership with the American public," he told reporters. "We'll look into that."

Trump also told reporters that he will meet with AI executives at the White House "probably next week."