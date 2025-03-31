Logo
Business

Trump says TikTok sale deal to come before Apr 5 deadline
Trump says TikTok sale deal to come before Apr 5 deadline

FILE PHOTO: U.S. flag and TikTok logo are seen in this illustration taken January 8, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

31 Mar 2025 07:59AM (Updated: 31 Mar 2025 08:11AM)
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE: US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Mar 30) said a deal with TikTok's Chinese parent ByteDance to sell the short video app used by 170 million Americans would be struck before a deadline on Apr 5.

Trump set the Apr 5 deadline in January for TikTok to find a non-Chinese buyer or face a US ban on national security grounds set to have taken effect that month under a 2024 law.

"We have a lot of potential buyers," Trump told reporters on Air Force One late on Sunday. "There's tremendous interest in Tiktok," adding, "I'd like to see Tiktok remain alive."

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Source: Reuters/rj

Donald Trump TikTok
