Trump says US Justice Department could rein in AI companies if needed

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 22 : President Donald Trump reiterated his opposition to new regulations on AI technology, telling global leaders at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday that US law enforcement agencies would rein in the sector if needed.

"We're going to watch it closely through the Department of Justice," Trump said, referring to AI technology and the top US law enforcement agency.

Public alarm about the potential danger posed by artificial intelliegence is growing, after Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon resigned and said, "people building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade."

Trump in recent weeks has dismissed alarms about AI, arguing that such claims are a "hoax."

"I'm not going to stifle growth of something that will be bigger than the Industrial Revolution," he said.

Trump also said US government documents would use the term "super intelligence" going forward instead of artificial intelligence.