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Trump says US to launch EU probe over 'illegal' Google fine
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Trump says US to launch EU probe over 'illegal' Google fine

Trump says US to launch EU probe over 'illegal' Google fine

Journalists follow a news conference during the opening of the new Alphabet's Google Berlin office in Berlin, Germany, January 22, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

25 Jul 2026 02:29AM (Updated: 25 Jul 2026 02:35AM)
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(Corrects to say Trump in paragraph 3)

July 24 : U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday blasted the European Union over what he called its illegal decision to fine Alphabet's Google, saying Washington would launch a probe into the bloc's "robbing" of American companies.

The European Commission on Thursday fined Google a total of €890 million ($1 billion) for flouting EU rules aimed at reining in the power of Big Tech.

"We will immediately initiate a 301 Investigation into the practice of “ROBBING” American Companies," Trump said in a social media post, referring to Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974.

"The European Union will pay a very big price for this illegal and highly unethical conduct," he wrote.

Source: Reuters
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