WASHINGTON, Nov 20 : President Donald Trump said on Friday that the US would penalize American companies that build data centers overseas, a move he said is intended to help the US artificial intelligence sector compete with its Chinese counterparts.

"We're not going to allow our companies to build data centers outside of our country," Trump said while discussing AI at a White House news conference following his trip to Asia. He said he would impose a "tremendous tax" on companies that build data centers abroad.

Data centers are critical to the AI boom because they provide the computing power needed to train and run increasingly complex AI systems, and a penalty could complicate the global AI buildout.

Data center developers often locate facilities close to users to reduce delays for time-sensitive tasks such as payment processing. Transmitting large volumes of data over long distances can also add significant costs.

Trump has been a staunch advocate for data center construction in the US, a position that is unpopular with voters. Data centers have drawn opposition in communities nationwide over concerns about electricity demand, utility costs and other local impacts.