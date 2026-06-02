Trump signed order to promote advanced AI innovation and security, White House says

June 2 : U.S. President Donald Trump signed an AI-related executive order aimed at promoting advanced artificial intelligence innovation and security, the White House said on Tuesday.

Trump's order directs federal agencies to develop cybersecurity standards for advanced AI models, according to the text of the order released by the White House. It also directs the agencies to emphasize bolstering cyber defense across government.

The order asks the U.S. Treasury secretary to form an AI "cybersecurity clearinghouse, in voluntary collaboration with the AI industry and operators of critical infrastructure, that coordinates and deconflicts scanning for software vulnerabilities, discovers and validates such vulnerabilities, and coordinates and prioritizes remediation and distribution of vulnerability patches," the order reads.