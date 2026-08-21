Trump signs memo to help drastically boost US space launches

WASHINGTON, Aug 20 : U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday signed a memo to help drastically increase the number of U.S. space launches, directing a series of actions by government agencies.

The White House wants to enable at least 1,000 launches and re-entries annually by 2030, up from 178 launches last year - a figure that is 10 times higher than 2013. It calls on agencies to incentivize co-development of space transportation infrastructure with private sector partners, expedite permitting and environmental reviews and ensure adequate wireless spectrum for space launches.