Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Trump signs order to create cryptocurrency working group
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Trump signs order to create cryptocurrency working group

Trump signs order to create cryptocurrency working group

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a signed executive order on cryptocurrencies, in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, U.S., January 23, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

24 Jan 2025 04:23AM (Updated: 24 Jan 2025 04:38AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an order to create a cryptocurrency working group, fulfilling a campaign promise after he courted cash from digital asset companies pledging to be a "crypto president."

The crypto advisory council is expected to advise on digital asset policy, work with Congress on crypto legislation, help establish Trump's promised bitcoin reserve and coordinate between agencies including the Securities and Exchange Commission, Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Treasury, Reuters previously reported.

While presidential advisory councils are not a new concept, there has never been one dedicated to cryptocurrencies.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement