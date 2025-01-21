Logo
Trump signs TikTok order delaying ban of app
Trump signs TikTok order delaying ban of app

FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed miniature model of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and TikTok logo are seen in this illustration taken January 19, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

21 Jan 2025 09:18AM (Updated: 21 Jan 2025 09:36AM)
WASHINGTON : U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order seeking to delay by 75 days the enforcement of a ban of popular short-video app TikTok that was slated to be shuttered on Jan. 19.

The order directs the attorney general to not enforce the law "to permit my administration an opportunity to determine the appropriate course of action with respect to TikTok."

It also directs the Justice Department to issue letters to companies like Apple, Alphabet's Google and Oracle that work with TikTok "stating that there has been no violation of the statute and that there is no liability for any conduct that occurred during the above-specified period."

When asked what TikTok order does, Trump said "just gave me the right to sell it or close it," adding that he needed to make a decision.

Source: Reuters

