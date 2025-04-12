Trump spares smartphones, computers, other electronics from his 125% China tariffs

WASHINGTON/WEST PALM BEACH: The US government has granted tariff exclusions for smartphones, computers and other electronics imported largely from China, sparing them from President Donald Trump's steep 125 percent reciprocal duties.

In a notice to shippers, the US Customs and Border Protection agency published a list of tariff codes that will be excluded from the duties. The exclusions are retroactive to 12.01 am ET (12.01 pm, Singapore time) on Apr 5.

The US CBP listed 20 product categories, including the very broad 8471 code for all computers, laptops, disc drives and automatic data processing. It also included semiconductor devices, equipment, memory chips and flat panel displays.

The notice did not provide an explanation for the Trump administration's move, but the late-night exclusion provides welcome relief to major US technology firms, including Apple, Dell Technologies and many other importers.

Trump's action also excludes the specified electronics from his 10 percent "baseline" tariffs on goods from most countries other than China, easing import costs for semiconductors from Taiwan and Apple iPhones produced in India.

For the Chinese imports, the exclusion only applies to Trump's reciprocal tariffs, which climbed to 125 percent this week, according to a White House official. Trump's prior 20 percent duties on all Chinese imports that he said were related to the US fentanyl crisis remain in place.

But the official said Trump will launch a new national security trade investigation into semiconductors soon that could lead to other new tariffs on the sector.

Separately, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said in a statement that Trump has made it clear the US cannot rely on China to manufacture critical technologies such as semiconductors, chips, smartphones, and laptops.