Asian stock markets edge up but Trump tariff fears dampen mood

HONG KONG: Asian and European markets squeezed out gains on Tuesday (Apr 1), clawing back some of their recent hefty losses, though sluggish sentiment and increased uncertainty saw gold hit another record high as Donald Trump prepares to unveil sweeping tariffs.

Investors have been rushing to position themselves for the United States president's "Liberation Day" on Wednesday, when he warned he will impose levies on "all countries" for what he has said are years of them ripping off Americans.

Trump said on Monday he would be "very kind" when he unveils the tariffs but with little detail on who will be hit with what, trading floors are awash with uncertainty, hammering equities across the board and stoking recession fears.

Trump's threat last week to impose 25 per cent tariffs on car and parts imports added to the dour mood, and some warn the volatility will likely continue as governments react to the measures by either appeasing the Republican or retaliating in kind.

On Tuesday, Vietnam said it would slash duties on a range of goods including cars, liquefied gas and some agricultural products, while the European Union and Taiwan indicated they had plans to deal with the announcement.

"Some on Wall Street are already talking about how 'Apr 2' may very well be lighter-than-feared, producing a snap-back rally in risk assets," said Jose Torres, a senior economist at Interactive Brokers.

"But others worry that this economy can't handle a stress test of this magnitude and point to households increasingly unable to sustain expenditure patterns in light of mounting headwinds."