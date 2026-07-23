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Trump tech adviser was briefed on OpenAI agent going rogue
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Trump tech adviser was briefed on OpenAI agent going rogue

Trump tech adviser was briefed on OpenAI agent going rogue

Michael Kratsios, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, testifies before the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 22, 2026. REUTERS/Eric Lee

23 Jul 2026 10:39PM
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WASHINGTON, July 23 : U.S. President Donald Trump's top tech adviser Michael Kratsios was briefed on OpenAI's model going rogue and is monitoring the situation, a White House official told Reuters on Thursday. 

OpenAI on Tuesday said its AI agent went rogue during a security test and triggered a hack that compromised the infrastructure of AI startup Hugging Face. The incident signaled that AI's expanding capabilities are already fueling the security threat experts long feared and that even top developers can be caught off-guard ​by flaws their models can exploit.

Source: Reuters
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