Logo
Logo

Business

Trump to unveil $70 billion in AI and energy investments
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Trump to unveil $70 billion in AI and energy investments

Trump to unveil $70 billion in AI and energy investments

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn as he arrives at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 13, 2025. REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon/ File Photo

15 Jul 2025 01:33AM (Updated: 15 Jul 2025 03:17AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH :U.S. President Donald Trump will announce $70 billion in artificial-intelligence and energy investments on Tuesday, according to a White House official and a person familiar with the initiatives.

Trump will reveal details of these new initiatives at an event near Pittsburgh, where he will be joined by Republican Senator David McCormick, who is hosting the first Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit at Carnegie Mellon University.

McCormick's office did not respond on Monday to requests for details of the announcements.

The investments come from various industries that include new data centers and power grid upgrades and expansions, according to the White House official.

Axios was the first to report the $70 billion figure.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement