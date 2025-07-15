Trump to unveil $70 billion in AI and energy investments

PITTSBURGH :U.S. President Donald Trump will announce $70 billion in artificial-intelligence and energy investments on Tuesday, according to a White House official and a person familiar with the initiatives.

Trump will reveal details of these new initiatives at an event near Pittsburgh, where he will be joined by Republican Senator David McCormick, who is hosting the first Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit at Carnegie Mellon University.

McCormick's office did not respond on Monday to requests for details of the announcements.

The investments come from various industries that include new data centers and power grid upgrades and expansions, according to the White House official.

Axios was the first to report the $70 billion figure.