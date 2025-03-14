Trump will try to deal with TikTok in current time frame, US Commerce chief says

WASHINGTON : U.S. President Donald Trump will try to deal with TikTok in the time frame that he has, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told Fox Business in an interview on Friday, without offering any further detail.

On Sunday, Trump told reporters that his administration was talking to four different groups about the sale of the Chinese-owned social media platform. He signed an executive order in January seeking to delay by 75 days the enforcement of a U.S. law requiring TikTok owner ByteDance to either sell it on national security grounds or face a ban.