Trump will try to deal with TikTok in current time frame, US Commerce chief says
Trump will try to deal with TikTok in current time frame, US Commerce chief says

FILE PHOTO: Tik Tok logo, the U.S. flag and a judge gavel are seen in this illustration taken, August 6, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

14 Mar 2025 08:13PM
WASHINGTON : U.S. President Donald Trump will try to deal with TikTok in the time frame that he has, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told Fox Business in an interview on Friday, without offering any further detail.

On Sunday, Trump told reporters that his administration was talking to four different groups about the sale of the Chinese-owned social media platform. He signed an executive order in January seeking to delay by 75 days the enforcement of a U.S. law requiring TikTok owner ByteDance to either sell it on national security grounds or face a ban.

Source: Reuters
