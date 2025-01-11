Trump, Zuckerberg meet at Mar-a-Lago, Semafor reports

:Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg met with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Friday, Semafor news website reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Meta and Trump's transition team did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The U.S. tech giant on Friday said it is ending its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, including those for hiring, training and picking suppliers, in a memo to its employees.

The social media company earlier this week also scrapped its U.S. fact-checking program and reduced curbs on discussions around contentious topics such as immigration and gender identity, bowing to criticism from conservatives as Trump prepares to take office for a second time.