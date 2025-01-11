Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Trump, Zuckerberg meet at Mar-a-Lago, Semafor reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Trump, Zuckerberg meet at Mar-a-Lago, Semafor reports

Trump, Zuckerberg meet at Mar-a-Lago, Semafor reports

FILE PHOTO: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg tries on Orion AR glasses at the Meta Connect annual event at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, California, U.S., September 25, 2024. REUTERS/Manuel Orbegozo/File Photo

11 Jan 2025 09:14AM (Updated: 11 Jan 2025 09:28AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg met with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Friday, Semafor news website reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Meta and Trump's transition team did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The U.S. tech giant on Friday said it is ending its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, including those for hiring, training and picking suppliers, in a memo to its employees.

The social media company earlier this week also scrapped its U.S. fact-checking program and reduced curbs on discussions around contentious topics such as immigration and gender identity, bowing to criticism from conservatives as Trump prepares to take office for a second time.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement