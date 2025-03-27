Trump's SEC pick pledges 'rational' crypto regulations

Paul Atkins, President Donald Trump's pick to run the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, pledged on Wednesday that regulations under his leadership would benefit the crypto sector and prevent politics from "stifling" capital formation, according to prepared testimony made public by the Senate.

"A top priority of my chairmanship will be to work with my fellow Commissioners and Congress to provide a firm regulatory foundation for digital assets through a rational, coherent, and principled approach," Atkins said in written remarks.

Atkins is due to appear for a Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday.