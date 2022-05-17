Logo
Trump's social media app may raise up to $50 million before deal closes -filing says
FILE PHOTO: The Truth social network logo is seen displayed behind a woman holding a smartphone in this picture illustration taken February 21, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
FILE PHOTO: The Truth social network logo is seen on a smartphone in front of a display of former U.S. President Donald Trump in this picture illustration taken February 21, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
17 May 2022 06:47AM (Updated: 17 May 2022 06:47AM)
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture disclosed in a regulatory filing on Monday it may raise up to $50 million through convertible notes before it merges with a blank-check acquisition firm.

Truth Media & Technology Group (TMTG) is set to receive $1.25 billion in funding once it merges with Digital World Acquisition Corp. But the deal, which was inked in October, has been under investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The funds are inaccessible to Trump's company until the SEC gives the green light and the transaction closes.

TMTG, which according to the filing posted an operating loss in 2021 of $4.3 million, had to secure other funding as a result. It raised $38.2 million as of March 31 through the issuance of convertible promissory notes, the filing shows.

The filing reveals that the maximum TMTG can raise though convertible notes is $50 million.

The rollout of Trump's social media app, Truth Social, has been slow after it was launched earlier this year. Trump only started using the platform frequently this month. Two top executives left less than a year after they joined the company, Reuters previously reported.

Source: Reuters

