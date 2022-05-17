Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Trump's Truth Social posts will have to wait before reposts on other platforms
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Trump's Truth Social posts will have to wait before reposts on other platforms

Trump's Truth Social posts will have to wait before reposts on other platforms
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the White House after returning from hospitalization at the Walter Reed Medical Center for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment, in Washington, October 5, 2020, in this still image from video posted on Trump's Twitter page. @realDonaldTrump/Handout via REUTERS
Trump's Truth Social posts will have to wait before reposts on other platforms
FILE PHOTO: The Truth social network logo is seen on a smartphone in front of a display of former U.S. President Donald Trump in this picture illustration taken February 21, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
17 May 2022 12:49AM (Updated: 17 May 2022 12:49AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Donald Trump will have to wait for six hours before reposting his messages from social media platform Truth Social on other platforms, a regulatory filing revealed on Monday.

The platform was launched with the mission of standing up to Big Tech, after the former U.S. president was kicked off of Twitter, Facebook and YouTube for allegedly inciting and glorifying violence during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots.

Billionaire Elon Musk, who has bid to buy Twitter for $44 billion, has said he would reverse Trump's ban on the platform, calling it "morally wrong and flat-out stupid."

Trump, who averaged 18 tweets a day when he was president, has said he would not return to Twitter even if reinstated.

He has revved up his messaging on the new platform to his millions of followers after a slow start.

"President Trump is generally obligated to make any social media post on Truth Social and may not make the same post on another social media site for 6 hours," Digital World Acquisition Corp said in a filing.

DWAC, a special purpose acquisition company which will take Truth Social's parent Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) public, filed the statement with U.S. regulators and said it expects to close the deal in the second half of 2022.

It also said Trump is free to sign offers for any new video production, but TMTG holds the right to recreate a similar program for subscription video service TMTG+ and will have to pay him for exclusive content for subscribers.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us