Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Truth Social to join Rumble's advertising platform
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Truth Social to join Rumble's advertising platform

Truth Social to join Rumble's advertising platform

The Truth social network logo is seen displayed behind a woman holding a smartphone in this picture illustration taken February 21, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

23 Aug 2022 09:59PM (Updated: 23 Aug 2022 09:59PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Rumble said on Tuesday Donald Trump's social media platform Truth Social will join the video-sharing company's ad platform as its first publisher.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.