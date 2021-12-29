Logo
Tsinghua Unigroup expects strategic investment in place by end of March
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Tsinghua Unigroup is seen in its office in Beijing, China, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

29 Dec 2021 03:04PM (Updated: 29 Dec 2021 03:06PM)
BEIJING : A strategic investment of 60 billion yuan (US$9.42 billion) will be in place for Chinese chip conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup before March 31, a report by the local 21st Century Business Herald said on Wednesday.

The debt-laden company had earlier announced that a vote on the pending investment would take place on Dec. 29.

Investors JAC Capital and Wise Road Capital will inject

60 billion yuan in cash as part of a restructuring plan for Tsinghua Unigroup, state media reported in December.

(US$1 = 6.3718 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Sophie Yu, Tony Munroe; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Source: Reuters

