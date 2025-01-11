Logo
TSMC begins producing 4-nanometer chips in Arizona, Raimondo says
TSMC begins producing 4-nanometer chips in Arizona, Raimondo says

The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is pictured at its headquarters, in Hsinchu, Taiwan, January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo

11 Jan 2025 06:13AM
WASHINGTON : Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co has begun producing advanced 4-nanometer chips for U.S. customers in Arizona, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told Reuters, a milestone in the Biden administration's semiconductor efforts.

In November, Commerce finalized a $6.6 billion grant TSMC's U.S. unit for semiconductor production in Phoenix, Arizona. "For the first time ever in our country's history, we are making leading edge four-nanometer chips on American soil, American workers - on par in yield and quality with Taiwan," Raimondo told Reuters in an interview.

Source: Reuters

