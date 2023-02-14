Logo
Business

TSMC to boost capital at Arizona factory by $3.5 billion
Business

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden listens to Chairman of TSMC Mark Liu during a visit to TSMC AZ's first Fab (Semiconductor Fabrication Plant) in P1A (Phase 1A), in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S. December 6, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden talks to workers during a visit to TSMC AZ’s first Fab (Semiconductor Fabrication Plant) in P1A (Phase 1A), the section of the cleanroom closest to completion, in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S. December 6, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Taiwanse chip giant TSMC can be seen in Tainan, Taiwan December 29, 2022.REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo
14 Feb 2023 07:34PM (Updated: 14 Feb 2023 07:40PM)
TAIPEI : Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC said on Tuesday its board had approved a plan to boost the capital of its chip factory in Arizona by up to $3.5 billion.

TSMC in December tripled its planned investment at the Arizona chip plant, which began construction late last year, to $40 billion.

The factory, among the largest foreign investments in U.S. history, will start production in 2026, using advanced 3 nm technology.

TSMC expects its Phoenix factories to create 13,000 high-tech jobs, including 4,500 under TSMC and the rest at suppliers.

Source: Reuters

