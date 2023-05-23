Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Business

TSMC executive says talks on possible plant in Germany continue
TSMC executive says talks on possible plant in Germany continue

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is pictured at its headquarters, in Hsinchu, Taiwan, January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang/

23 May 2023 06:56PM (Updated: 23 May 2023 07:18PM)
AMSTERDAM :Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co executive Kevin Zhang told reporters on Tuesday that talks over a possible plant in Germany are continuing and that the earliest decision would be in August.

"I don't want to get into the politics side of the thing, but I do think that there is a need for us to provide our customers with a diverse supply," he said, adding that Europe is a "very significant geography given the customer base ... (and) the demand".

Zhang did not confirm the size of subsidy or cost of the potential project or which companies might be participating.

A spokesperson for the German economy ministry confirmed to Reuters that talks with TSMC were ongoing but did not provide details.

Earlier this month it was reported that the Taiwanese chipmaker was in talks with partners to invest as much as 10 billion euros ($11 billion) to build a chip fabrication plant in Germany.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

Source: Reuters

