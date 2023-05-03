Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

TSMC, partners plan to invest up to $11 billion in German fabrication plant -Bloomberg News
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

TSMC, partners plan to invest up to $11 billion in German fabrication plant -Bloomberg News

TSMC, partners plan to invest up to $11 billion in German fabrication plant -Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with a displayed TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

03 May 2023 09:26PM (Updated: 03 May 2023 10:40PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co is in talks with partners to invest as much as 10 billion euros ($11.04 billion) to build a chip fabrication plant in Germany, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The venture between TSMC, NXP Semiconductors NV, Robert Bosch GmbH and Infineon Technologies AG will have a budget of at least 7 billion euros, including state subsidies, but is likely to end up closer to 10 billion euros, according to the report.

TSMC is still evaluating the possibility of building a fab in Europe, the company told in an emailed statement to Reuters, but declined to comment further.

TSMC has already been in advanced talks with Saxony, the region where the plant would be built, with focus on government subsidies to support the investment, Reuters reported in March, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Infineon and Robert Bosch declined to comment, while NXP did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment.

($1 = 0.9061 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.