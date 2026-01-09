Logo
TSMC posts Q4 revenue of T$1,046.08 billion, above forecasts
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is displayed at its fabrication plant in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, June 7, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo

09 Jan 2026 01:42PM (Updated: 09 Jan 2026 02:01PM)
(Corrects ‌to show revenue amount is in Taiwan dollars, not U.S. dollars, in headline)

TAIPEI, Jan 9 : TSMC, the world's largest ‌contract chipmaker, reported ‌on Friday fourth-quarter revenue of T$1,046.08 billion ($33.05 billion), according to Reuters calculations based on monthly data the ‍company released.

The fourth-quarter revenue beat market forecasts, and was up 20.45 per cent from the ​year ago ‌period on surging interest in artificial intelligence ​applications.

An LSEG SmartEstimate, drawn from 20 analysts, ⁠predicted fourth-quarter ‌revenue of T$1,035.913 ​billion ($32.73 billion). 

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is a major ‍supplier to companies including Nvidia ⁠and Apple.

($1 = 31.6550 Taiwan ​dollars)

