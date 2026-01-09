TSMC posts Q4 revenue of T$1,046.08 billion, above forecasts

(Corrects to show revenue amount is in Taiwan dollars, not U.S. dollars, in headline)
TAIPEI, Jan 9 : TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, reported on Friday fourth-quarter revenue of T$1,046.08 billion ($33.05 billion), according to Reuters calculations based on monthly data the company released.
The fourth-quarter revenue beat market forecasts, and was up 20.45 per cent from the year ago period on surging interest in artificial intelligence applications.
An LSEG SmartEstimate, drawn from 20 analysts, predicted fourth-quarter revenue of T$1,035.913 billion ($32.73 billion).
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is a major supplier to companies including Nvidia and Apple.
($1 = 31.6550 Taiwan dollars)