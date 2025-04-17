TSMC Q1 profit surges 60%, beats forecasts

TAIPEI : TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, posted a 60 per cent jump in first-quarter net profit on Thursday, beating market forecasts as it benefited from surging demand for semiconductors used in artificial intelligence applications.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, whose customers include Apple and Nvidia, saw January-March net profit rise to T$361.6 billion ($11.12 billion) from T$225.5 billion a year earlier.

The profit beat a T$354.6 billion LSEG SmartEstimate, which is weighted toward forecasts from analysts who are more consistently accurate.

($1 = 32.5060 Taiwan dollars)