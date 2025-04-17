Logo
TSMC Q1 profit surges 60%, beats forecasts
FILE PHOTO: The TSMC logo is displayed on a building in Hsinchu, Taiwan April 15, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo

17 Apr 2025 01:36PM
TAIPEI : TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, posted a 60 per cent jump in first-quarter net profit on Thursday, beating market forecasts as it benefited from surging demand for semiconductors used in artificial intelligence applications.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, whose customers include Apple and Nvidia, saw January-March net profit rise to T$361.6 billion ($11.12 billion) from T$225.5 billion a year earlier.

The profit beat a T$354.6 billion LSEG SmartEstimate, which is weighted toward forecasts from analysts who are more consistently accurate.

($1 = 32.5060 Taiwan dollars)

Source: Reuters
