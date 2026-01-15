TSMC Q4 profit jumps 35% to record, beats expectations

TAIPEI, Jan 15 : TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, posted a 35 per cent jump in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, beating market forecasts and hitting a record as it benefited from surging demand for semiconductors used in artificial intelligence applications.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, whose customers include Nvidia and Apple, saw October-December net profit rise to T$505.7 billion ($16.01 billion).

The profit handily beat a T$478.4 billion LSEG SmartEstimate, which is weighted toward forecasts from analysts who are more consistently accurate.

($1 = 31.5920 Taiwan dollars)