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TSMC to raise chipmaking prices by up to 10% in 2027, Nikkei Asia reports
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TSMC to raise chipmaking prices by up to 10% in 2027, Nikkei Asia reports

TSMC to raise chipmaking prices by up to 10% in 2027, Nikkei Asia reports

The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) at the company's second-quarter earnings conference in Taipei, Taiwan, July 16, 2026. REUTERS/Ann Wang

21 Jul 2026 04:32PM (Updated: 21 Jul 2026 05:02PM)
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July 21 : TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, plans to raise chipmaking prices by up to 10 per cent from 2027 to offset rising costs for materials, manufacturing equipment and overseas plant construction, Nikkei Asia reported on Tuesday, citing multiple sources.

Here are more details:

• The base price increases range from 5 per cent to 10 per cent, depending on the customer and product, the report said.

• Mature-node production, covering 12-nm, 16-nm and 28-nm technologies, faces increases of up to 10 per cent, the report said.

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• Negotiations began in June and concluded in July, with new pricing set to take effect at the start of 2027, Nikkei said.

• TSMC does not comment on pricing, a company spokesperson said when contacted by Reuters.

• "Our pricing strategy is strategic, not opportunistic. We will continue to work closely with customers and sell our value to them," the spokesperson said.

• TSMC CEO C.C. Wei said in June that he would like to hike prices, adding that the company would refrain from abrupt price hikes that some memory firms have imposed.

Source: Reuters
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