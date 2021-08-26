Logo
TSMC to raise prices of chips: Report
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is seen at its headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

26 Aug 2021 08:34PM (Updated: 26 Aug 2021 08:36PM)
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world's largest contract chip manufacturer, is raising prices by as much as 20per cent, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday (Aug 26), citing people familiar with the matter.

The company plans to increase the prices of its most advanced chips by about 10 per cent, while less advanced chips used by customers like auto makers will cost about 20 per cent more, according to the report.

TSMC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

 

Source: Reuters

