TAIPEI : Shares in Taiwan's TSMC opened 3.3 per cent lower on Wednesday after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc slashed its stake in the chipmaker.

Berkshire cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) by 86.2 per cent to 8.29 million sponsored American depositary shares, a regulatory filing showed.

TSMC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.