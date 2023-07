TAIPEI : Shares of Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC slumped more than 3 per cent on Friday after the world's largest contract chipmaker flagged a 10 per cent drop in 2023 sales and said production due to start next year at its first plant in Arizona would be delayed.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd's shares underperformed a 1.65 per cent fall in the broader index.

(Reporting By Yimou Lee and Sarah Wu; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Shri Navaratnam)