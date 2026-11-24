Nov 24 : A TSMC unit has told Texas officials that a property tax abatement would be a deciding factor in whether it builds a $22.6 billion chip manufacturing facility in the state's Brazos County, according to a document filed with the state comptroller's office on Monday.

Arizona, where the unit is based, remains a rival site, the filing said.

• The proposed facility would include one or more chip fabrication plants and support infrastructure on more than 3,200 acres in the county in Texas

• It would manufacture chips using 2-nanometer or more advanced technology for AI, high performance computing and mobile devices

• The company made its application with the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts under the state's Jobs, Energy, Technology and Innovation (JETI) program

• The world's largest contract chipmaker said that expanding in Arizona where it has operated a semiconductor manufacturing plant since late 2024 may offer "certain operational and economic advantages"

• The requested tax limitation dictates whether TSMC commits to the project in Texas, it said

• The facility is projected to create at least 2,099 direct jobs over the next four decades, according to the filing