TSMC's Q1 revenue jumps 35% y/y, beats market forecasts

(Corrects figure in paragraph 2 to 'trillion', not 'billion')

TAIPEI, April 10 : The world's largest contract chipmaker, TSMC, reported first-quarter revenue of T$1.134 trillion ($35.71 billion) on Friday, rising 35 per cent on the year to beat market forecasts on surging interest in artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

January-March revenue of T$1.134 trillion compared with T$839.3 billion in the year earlier period. The brief statement gave no other details.

The results topped an LSEG SmartEstimate of T$1.125 billion from 20 analysts, and was in line with TSMC's January guidance of $34.6 billion to $35.8 billion on its last earnings call. TSMC only gives guidance in U.S. dollars.

TSMC will report full first-quarter earnings on April 16, including an updated outlook for the current quarter and the full year.

The company, whose customers include Nvidia, has been a major beneficiary of advances in AI, which has more than offset a tapering-off in pandemic-led demand for chips used in consumer electronics like tablets.

TSMC's Taipei-listed shares have gained 29 per cent this year, versus a rise of 22 per cent in the benchmark index. Its shares closed up 2.3 per cent on Friday.

Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker and Nvidia's biggest server maker, has also reported bumper sales, with an on-year rise of 30 per cent in first-quarter revenue.

($1=31.7560 Taiwan dollars)