Business

TSMC's Q4 profit rises 57% to a record, in line with forecast
TSMC logo is seen at TSMC Museum of Innovation in Hsinchu, Taiwan May 29, 2024. REUTERS/Ann Wang/ File Photo

16 Jan 2025 01:40PM
TAIPEI : Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC said fourth-quarter net profit rose 57 per cent to a record on Thursday, in line with expectations, as it benefits from surging demand for semiconductors used in artificial intelligence processing.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major Apple and Nvidia supplier, saw October to December net profit rise to T$374.68 billion ($11.38 billion) from T$238.7 billion a year earlier.

The profit was broadly in line with a T$377.95 billion LSEG SmartEstimate, which is weighted toward forecasts from analysts who are more consistently accurate.

($1 = 32.9330 Taiwan dollars)

Source: Reuters

