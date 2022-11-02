Logo
Business

TSX tech issue resolved after complete trading halt
FILE PHOTO: The Art Deco facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen on Bay Street in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

02 Nov 2022 12:01AM (Updated: 02 Nov 2022 12:36AM)
OTTAWA: The Toronto Stock Exchange(TSX) said its trading platforms were now running normally after about an hour of technical issues which led to the halt of all equities trading on Tuesday morning.

TSX-operator TMX Group posted a tweet about a connection issue with Canada's largest stock exchange at 10:12 local time (1412 GMT). Soon after, all trading was halted on TMX-run markets.

TMX said it experienced a technical issue that impacted client connectivity on its equities markets.

The issue was resolved and TSX's trading system status website showed all trading platforms and all related components were functioning normally at 11:20 local time.

Source: Reuters

