Turkey, AIIB signs MoU for $5 billion financing to public sector projects

ANKARA : Turkey's Finance Ministry said on Monday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) for $5 billion financing for public sector projects in three years.

The deal, which was signed in Saudi Arabia's Al Ula, is aimed at funding sustainability and green development projects in the country and support projects in energy, transportation, health, water management sectors among others.

In a statement, the finance ministry also said that an additional $5 billion financing will be provided in future for private sector projects in Turkey.