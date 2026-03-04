Turkey expects annual minimum $96 million from crypto asset tax

ANKARA, March 4 : A draft law currently at the Turkish parliament is expected to generate at least 4.2 billion lira ($95.58 million) tax income from a levy on crypto assets, according to its impact analysis.

The law will generate more tax income from crypto assets but this amount cannot currently be calculated exactly as it will be applied for the first time, the analysis said.

Under the draft law proposed by President Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party, on top of a 0.03 per cent crypto asset transaction tax, a 10 per cent withholding tax will be collected from profits made from crypto asset transactions made on approved platforms.

The analysis report said it was not possible to calculate possible budget revenues from the tax that will be imposed on crypto asset profits.

Separately, a 20 per cent special consumption tax set to be applied to some precious stones as part of the draft law is expected to generate some 1.9 billion lira annual income to the government budget, according to the impact analysis.

($1 = 43.9432 liras)