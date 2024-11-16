Turkey fines Amazon's Twitch 2 million lira for data breach

Turkey's Personal Data Protection Board (KVKK) has fined Amazon.com's gaming platform Twitch 2 million lira ($58,000) over a data breach, the official Anadolu Agency reported on Saturday.

KVKK launched an investigation after a 125 GB data leak. It found that Twitch had failed to take adequate security measures beforehand, addressing the issue only afterward. It also said risk and threat assessments had been insufficient.

The breach affected 35,274 individuals in Turkey. KVKK imposed a 1.75 million lira fine for inadequate security and 250,000 lira for failing to report the breach.

Twitch was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 34.4185 lira)